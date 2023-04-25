Cook Co. corrections officer now in jail after deadly Niles nightclub shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County corrections officer is now charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside a Niles nightclub.

It's the third time in less than a week a corrections officer faces criminal charges. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports there are a number of questions watch dog agencies now have for the sheriffs office.

First, two corrections officers charged with beating inmates inside the Cook County Jail. Now, a third officer is in jail himself for shooting and killing a 22-year-old man

We want to be clear: None of these cases are connected

Niles polices said 25-year-old Alan Kettina from Northbrook and the victim Mark Asber knew each other and got into an argument Sunday night before the shooting.

In regards to a motive: Kettina's attorney said the victim threatened Kettina, wanting him to smuggle contraband into the Cook County Jail.

Prosecutors said Kettina admitted to officers on scene saying he shot the victim and he knew it was wrong. Just last week CBS 2 reported on two other officer arrests involving assaults.

Both of these took place inside the Cook County Jail:

Reginald Roberson was charged after the sheriffs office says he used handcuffs to hit an inmate multiple times in 2021 and Richard Smith who was charged after video shows him beating an inmate more than 30 times in one of the jail dorms.

In a statement: the sheriffs office said "Kettina, a corrections officer was hired in November 2021 and was de-deputized Sunday in light of the investigation."

Kettina is being held on $40,000 bond. He'll be back in court June 1st.