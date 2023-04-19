Cook County Jail officer charged with beating inmate using handcuffs over his knuckles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A correctional officer at Cook County Jail has been charged with beating an inmate who had requested a medical evaluation in December 2021.

Reginald Roberson, 52, has been charged with aggravated battery and official conduct.

Cook County Sheriff's correctional officer Reginald Roberson is accused of beating an inmate after locking a pair of handcuffs over his knuckles Cook County Sheriff

Cook County prosecutors said, on Dec. 29, 2021, a 29-year-old inmate was in the bullpen at the jail, when he requested a medical evaluation, which Roberson denied.

When the victim stepped out of the bullpen and started walking toward the medical facility, Robreson grabbed his shirt and shoved him back in the bullpen and closed the door. Roberson then grabbed a pair of handcuffs, slid them over his right hand, and locked them in place around his knuckles.

After the inmate slid open the bullpen door and tried to step through to ask when he would be taken back to his wing, Roberson went into the bullpen, and the inmate raised his hands to surrender, before Roberson punched him three times in the face with the handcuffs wrapped around his knuckles, prosecutors said.

Roberson then took the inmate down to the ground.

The inmate suffered a cut on his ear and a cut under his left eye, which required stitches.

The beating was captures on surveillance video.

Roberson was de-deputized after the beating, and removed from duties working with inmates while a criminal investigation was launched.

He turned himself in on Wednesday ahead of his first court appearance, and later had his bond set at $20,000.

Roberson is due back in court on May 10.

The Cook County Sheriff's office is seeking to have him fired. He has been with the sheriff's office since March of 1999.