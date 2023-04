Man shot and killed outside Niles nightclub

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In north suburban Niles police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of a nightclub.

Officers were called to the Miraj nightclub on Milwaukee Avenue.

They found a 22-year-old man had been shot at least once.

He later died at a nearby hospital.

Police do have a suspect in custody. He is a 25-year-old man from Northbrook.