Cook County Clerk hosts "Love Purse" drive for domestic violence survivors

Hundreds of donated purses will soon be in the hands of domestic violence survivors across Cook County.

The purses are essentially care packages collected by staff at the Cook County Clerk's Office for the annual "Love Purse" drive.

Beside the pile of purses and heap of handbags, there's a lot of love in the room.

"It just feels overwhelmingly great," said Maria Castro, CEO and founder of the nonprofit #LovePurse. "These little notes go on the outside, and they're our tagline. It says, 'Putting love on the shoulders of women in need, one Love Purse at a time.'"

#LovePurse collects new purses and fills them with toiletries and other necessities for women who need them most.

"Hundreds of women who have been unfortunately, either in a shelter – homeless or domestic violence shelters," Castro said.

The purses piled up at the Cook County Clerk's Office on Thursday were collected by employees from for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"Together, we're showing that even a simple act of kindness can have a lasting impact," Clerk Monica Gordon said. "There's a lot of love out there. People want to help each other, and that's what community is about – helping each other."

Every single purse is packed with essentials, including important words every survivor needs to hear.

"Every time a woman opens one of these cards, they know that that somebody took the time to write it," Castro said.

They're messages a woman can carry with her for a lifetime.

"This is from somebody who loves you, and you will never meet me, but I have met you where you are. Love you. Maria," Castro said, reading from one of the cards.