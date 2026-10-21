Cook County Board weighs measure to close loopholes in protections for immigrants

The Cook County Board on Wednesday was considering a measure to strengthen sanctuary protections, and close a loophole that could let federal immigration agents indirectly obtain information about immigrants.

The board was considering an amendment to prevent private contractors from selling or sharing people's personal information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Immigrant rights activists claim LexisNexis sold DMV data, jail and court data, and other records to immigration agents.

Activists joined Cook County Commissioners Alma Anaya (7th) and Jessica Vásquez (8th) to call for the passage of the amendment 15 years after the county passed a sanctuary ordinance that restricts the Cook County Sheriff's office from complying with ICE when it comes to turning inmates over to ICE.

The commissioners and activists appeared at a news conference Wednesday along with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

"We live in a state of constant surveillance, and that technology unfortunately is not regulated," Anaya said. "As county commissioners, it is our duty to protect our residents from becoming the ever-evolving targets that we have seen us to become."

County leaders said they are also considering measures to regulate Flock cameras and other automated license plate readers.