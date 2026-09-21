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Concrete barrier falls from Route 53 onto Palatine Road in Palatine, Illinois

By Desiree Evans

/ CBS Chicago

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Traffic was back to normal Monday morning after a concrete barrier fell from a bridge in Palatine, Illinois, the day before.

The barrier fell from the Illinois Route 53 overpass down onto Palatine Road, Palatine police said Sunday evening.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. But Palatine Road was closed in both directions at Winston Drive for hours while crews cleaned up the mess.

The incident remained under investigation Monday morning.

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