Watch CBS News
Local News

Police warn of business burglaries on Northwest Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of burglaries targeting businesses on the Northwest Side, mostly during the overnight hours.

The burglar struck at least eight times in three days, using a rock to break the front glass of the targeted businesses:

  • in the 3400 block of North Central Avenue around 9 p.m. on Monday;
  • in the 3400 block of North Central Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Monday;
  • in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue around 12:56 a.m. on Wednesday;
  • in the 3500 block of North Austin Avenue around 4 a.m. on Wednesday;
  • in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday;
  • in the 6000 block of West Diversey Avenue around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday;
  • in the 6100 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday;
  • in the 6000 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

In each burglary, after breaking into the business, the thief took cash from the register, the cash register itself, and merchandise, according to police.

Anyone with information on any of the burglaries is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 10:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.