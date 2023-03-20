Police warn of business burglaries on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of burglaries targeting businesses on the Northwest Side, mostly during the overnight hours.

The burglar struck at least eight times in three days, using a rock to break the front glass of the targeted businesses:

in the 3400 block of North Central Avenue around 9 p.m. on Monday;

in the 3400 block of North Central Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Monday;

in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue around 12:56 a.m. on Wednesday;

in the 3500 block of North Austin Avenue around 4 a.m. on Wednesday;

in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday;

in the 6000 block of West Diversey Avenue around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday;

in the 6100 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday;

in the 6000 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

In each burglary, after breaking into the business, the thief took cash from the register, the cash register itself, and merchandise, according to police.

Anyone with information on any of the burglaries is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.