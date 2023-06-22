Nonprofit hosting block party celebration of new facility in North Center

CHICAGO (CBS) – One nonprofit organization that's helped feed Chicagoans for decades is closer to opening its new space in North Center.

Common Pantry began construction at its new facility, located at 3908 N. Lincoln Ave, back in January.

The organization moved from a church basement to its own space with the help of $1.5 million in state grants. And to celebrate, they're hosting a block party this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Martyrs', located at 3855 N. Lincoln Ave.

It will feature live performances from Things That Fly, Divine Sound, and DJ Tanja Buhler.

Executive Director Margaret O'Conor says the party is a way for the organization to get to know its new neighbors and share information on how they are addressing food insecurity in the community.

"This weekend is really to highlight, you know, neighborhood artists, small businesses, and the owners that are really are rallying around Common Pantry moving to Lincoln Avenue."

As for the space itself, She says guests will experience more space and accessibility upon opening.

"Our guests are going to have a tremendous space to move around. It's light-filled, it's ADA accessible, and it's just a really welcoming place mirroring how they feel when they come here for food, so it's really an exciting time for really the entire community."

Pre-sale tickets for the block party are $20 and $25 at the door. All the proceeds will be donated to Common Pantry to help put the finishing touches on the space before its opening later this summer.

More information about the pantry and the upcoming event can be found at commonpantry.org.