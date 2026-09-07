Common headlines Chicago Live Festival at Navy Pier this month

Chicago native Common will hit the stage once again as the headliner for the Chicago Live Festival later this month.

City leaders call the event the largest free performing arts festival in the Midwest.

It will be held for two days and features more than 100 artists performing on five different stages. Acts include the Joffrey Ballet, the Chicago Children's Theatre and the Trinity Irish Dancers, to name a few.

Common will take the stage Sept. 19 at 9 p.m.

After his set, Navy Pier's fireworks will light up the sky over the lake.

The festival runs through September 20th.