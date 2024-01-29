Common visits Harold Washington Library for conversation about his new book

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago rapper Common may be best known for his music and movies, but he sat down at the Harold Washington Library Monday evening to talk books.

Common held a conversation with author and journalist Natalie Moore of WBEZ, about his latest book, "And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Self."

The book is described as "a comprehensive program for addressing mental and physical health," and encouraging doing so at the community level.

The book is split up into four sections – "The Food" focuses on nutrition, "The Body" on fitness, "The Mind" on mental health, and "The Soul" on spiritual wellbeing, according to the Chicago Public Library.

"I believe that love for self and taking care of self is a revolutionary act," Common said at the event. "It's like actually, when you're taking care of and loving yourself, you're actually helping and benefiting your community too."

Common is also the author of New York Times bestsellers "One Day It'll All Make Sense" and "Let Love Have the Last Word."

The Chicago native now lives in Brooklyn.