Last day to apply for ComEd's Powering the Holidays Grant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even though it's technically summer, ComEd is already getting into the holiday spirit.
Friday is the last day to apply for the Powering the Holidays Grant.
It helps community centers pay for holiday light shows displaying diverse cultures and traditions.
The program is awarding up to $45,000 in funding, but the application closes Friday night.
