Last day to apply for ComEd's holiday 'Powering the Holidays' grant program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It may be summer, but ComEd is already getting into the holiday spirit.

Friday is your last day to apply for the Powering Holidays grant.

It helps community centers pay to put on holiday light shows displaying diverse cultures and traditions.

The program awards up to $45-thousand in funds.

More information about the program and how to apply can be found on the ComEd website.

September 1, 2023

