ComEd customers left without power as snowstorm hits Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) – Many ComEd customers are without power Friday morning as snow continues to fall across the Chicago area with up to 6 to 12 inches expected.

As of 9 a.m., 97,062 customers have been affected due to 2,510 reported outages, according to the company.

ComEd serves 4,090,207 customers.

You can track outages in their area by viewing the outage map on the company's website or through the ComEd app.

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the CBS 2 viewing area from around 4:30 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday -- except for LaPorte County, Indiana, for which the timing is 10 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday, and Kankakee County in Illinois and Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana, which are under a winter weather advisory.

This is a developing story.