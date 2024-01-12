Northwest Side CPS classes let out early because of storm-related power outages

Northside CPS classes let out early because of storm-related power outages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Power disruptions caused issues all around Chicago on Friday.

More than 30 Chicago Public Schools were affected by power outages and on the city's northwest side, at one school, teachers and students were without power.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wildwood Elementary School in Edgebrook was powerless all day.

With the arrival of the weekend, crews have a few days to get the power back up and running before Tuesday. CPS is closed in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday.

At Wildwood Elementary School, a Chicago Public School on the city's northwest side, there was regular programming Friday under irregular circumstances.

Lights flicker inside as students and parents tell CBS 2 at dismissal that the school didn't have power all day. Many kids stayed home.

Kids left Friday afternoon with smiles on their faces and told CBS 2 about their abnormal day.

Parents said they were grateful for the level of communication they had with the staff at Wildwood.

CBS 2 reached out to CPS who said that at all of the schools with power issues, only two schools, let out early. Classes continued as normal. CPS said power was restored to more than half of those schools by 1 p.m.