Columbia College hosting screening of documentary "Why Trump?: Two Americas" made by alumnus Brian Schowdorf

Columbia College in Chicago is hosting a screening of new documentary "Why Trump?: Two Americas," made by graduate Brian Schowdorf.

The documentary takes a deep dive into racial tensions and historical backgrounds behind the current political division in the United States.

Many people who have seen the movie have been left divided, which is kind of the point.

Schowdorf sat down with CBS News Chicago to discuss his film and what drew him to the subject.

A screening will be held on April 28 at Columbia College. If you'd like to attend, click here to RSVP by April 26.