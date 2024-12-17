Columbia College Chicago to discontinue several degree programs, lay off faculty members

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Columbia College Chicago this week announced plans to consolidate or discontinue several of its degree programs and possibly lay off more than two dozen faculty members.

On Monday, Interim Columbia College President Jerry Tarrer announced that the cuts were "a logical and necessary step."

"We are doubling down on those creative careers that are primed for growth and align with the current and emerging expectations of students, families, and the industry," Tarrer wrote in a statement. "The sunsetting of programs that are not closely aligned with our main creative focus allows us to innovate and reinvest in high-demand and high-reward creative fields that position our students for success."

The following nine programs will consolidate multiple existing programs:

A single Marketing BA program will replace the Marketing, Social Media and Digital Strategy, Public Relations, and Advertising programs.

A single Animation and Computer Graphics BA program will replace the Game Art, Animation, Computer Animation, and Traditional Animation programs.

A single Game and Interactive Media Design BA program will replace the Game Design and Immersive Media, Programming, and User Experience (UX) programs.

A single Journalism and Communications BA program will replace the Communication, Journalism, Radio, and Photojournalism programs.

A single Creative Writing BA program will replace the Creating Writing and English programs.

A single Theatre Arts Production and Practice BA program will replace the Theatre and the Theatre Design and Technology programs.

A single Visual Arts BA program will replace the4 Photography, Fine Arts, and Illustration programs.

The Design Management BA program will be merged with the Arts Management BA program to create the Arts and Entertainment BA program.

The Dance BA and BFA programs will merge into one Dance BA program.

The following degree programs will no longer be offered at Columbia College.

Computer Animation BFA

Dance BFA

Design Management BA

English BA

Immersive Media BA

Programming BS

Traditional Animation BFA

These degree programs will not be offered anymore either, but some courses associated with them might continue:

Environmental and Sustainability Studies BA

American Sign Language BA

Cultural Studies BA

Art History BA

Seven graduate programs are also out:

Creative Writing MFA

User Experience and Interaction Design MA

Cinema and Television Producing MFA

Acting and Contemporary Performance Making MA

Acting and Contemporary Performance Making MFA

Fine Arts MFA

Photography MFA

Effective in the fall of 2025, no more new students will be enrolled in these programs.

Columbia College also expects up to 25 full-time faculty members will have their positions eliminated. The provost's office will make that determination, and those who are to be cut will be notified in January.

The college noted that if someone is studying under a degree program that is being discontinued, they will still be able to pursue and complete their programs without interruption. Such students were also advised to consider transferring to a new degree program.

Columbia College announced in September that it planned to reduce its offerings and either phase out or combine some programs. The school previously said the cuts would only impact about 300 of its 6,000 students.

This past spring, Columbia College laid off 70 faculty and staff members amid a financial crisis. At the time, Columbia said it was facing a $38 million deficit—and was embroiled in a financial crisis that could wind up being an "existential threat" to the school.

Last year, more than 600 part-time adjunct professors at Columbia College Chicago went on strike—accusing the school of not providing a quality education. The strike lasted 50 days, and according to the Columbia College Faculty Union, it was believed to be the longest adjunct faculty strike in U.S. history.

Columbia College Chicago was founded in 1890 as the Columbia School of Oratory by speech teachers Mary A. Blood and Ida Morey Riley. The school has never been affiliated with Columbia University in New York City—its name comes from the World's Columbian Exposition, which was coming up in 1893 at the time and which the two teachers expected would generate a need for public speaking skills.

The school is best known for its programs in the fine and performing arts, and media and communications.

"Since its founding in 1890, Columbia College Chicago has charted a new course several times, transitioning from an oratory school to a comprehensive liberal arts college with a vibrant creatives' curriculum, pivoting to incorporate emerging creative practices, and shifting away from disciplines rendered obsolete by cultural or technological advancements," Tarrer wrote. "The transformational achievements of the past speak to the college's ability to successfully navigate this moment and continue its mission of preparing creatives for successful careers for many generations to come."