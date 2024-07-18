College-bound students get back-to-campus essentials thanks to scholarship program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 100 college-bound students on the city's South Side had their trunks filled Thursday with all the back-to-school essentials.

They were given a free laptop, backpack, and other essentials like bedding and a shower caddy at an event at the South Shore Cultural Center.

The Trunk Scholarship Program is now in its 16th year. It is organized by Ada S. McKinley Community Services, and named after former Chicago Bear Revie Sorey.

CBS News Chicago spoke to one senior who is headed to Howard University.

"It feels amazing, actually, to not have to worry about things that I need for my dorm," said Lailani Allison. "I'm excited about meeting new people, but also making more connections and just exploring the world."

Scholarship winners answered the question, "Why obtaining a post-secondary education is important to me." The winning essays have been published.

In addition to supplies, the top winners also received a cash award in the form of a gift card for fees and incidentals.

The program has given out more than $20 million in college scholarships.