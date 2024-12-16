Colder air returning to Chicago ahead of snow by midweek

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a damp, mild stretch of weather, colder air is returning to the Chicago area.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday with cooler west winds. This week, we are tracking two approaching storm systems that may both bring light snow and minor travel impacts.

The first system arrives Wednesday morning with scattered light snow showers early. We currently expect up to 1/2 inches of snow and the potential of slick roads during the commute. The second system brings another round of scattered snow showers Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, potentially leading to another round of slick roadways in some areas.

Stay with the First Alert Weather team for winter weather updates all week.

Monday night at a glimpse

Partly cloudy, brisk, and windy. Low of 32

More clouds Tuesday

Mostly cloudy. High: 41

Snow Wednesday morning

Cloudy and colder with morning snow showers. High of 34.