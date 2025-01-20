Cold weather advisory goes into effect for Chicago area tonight, lasting until noon Tuesday

CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)—The coldest air of this year so far will settle in Monday night, and overnight lows will plummet into the negatives.

Chicago's actual low of -5 degrees is forecasted by Tuesday morning, with a few passing snow flurries. A northwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 miles per hour will send wind chill values down around 20 to 30 degrees below zero. This cold air has prompted another round of Cold Weather Advisories, which go into effect at 9 p.m. and expire at noon on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be cold for the entire day. Highs barely reach the single digits, but at least sunshine is in the forecast. The cold has prompted some Chicago area schools to close or switch to e-learning.

Tuesday night's lows will bottom out around zero, and it will still feel 10 to 20 degrees below zero for the morning hours on Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, highs will be a little more bearable in the 20s. The 20s will continue through the end of the work week, with another chance for scattered snow showers on Wednesday.

Forecast at a glance

Tonight: A few flurries. Low of -5. Feels like -20 to -30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Brutal wind chills.

Tuesday night: Low of -1. Partly cloudy.

