339 lbs. of cocaine, $700K in cash seized in River Grove drug bust, DEA says

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said agents in Chicago seized 339 lbs. of cocaine and $700,000 in cash from a River Grove, Illinois, bust.

Police said Burhan Ozerdinc, 33, of Oak Lawn and Ahmad Sanducka, 33, of Mount Prospect are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The DEA said their agents executed a search warrant on a home in River Grove where they found the drugs and cash, and made the arrests. No further details about that raid were released.

Both men appeared in court for detention hearings and were ordered detained. Their next court date was not immediately known.