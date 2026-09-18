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339 lbs. of cocaine, $700K in cash seized in River Grove drug bust, DEA says

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said agents in Chicago seized 339 lbs. of cocaine and $700,000 in cash from a River Grove, Illinois, bust.

Police said Burhan Ozerdinc, 33, of Oak Lawn and Ahmad Sanducka, 33, of Mount Prospect are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The DEA said their agents executed a search warrant on a home in River Grove where they found the drugs and cash, and made the arrests. No further details about that raid were released.

Both men appeared in court for detention hearings and were ordered detained. Their next court date was not immediately known. 

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