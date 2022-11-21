Club Q suspect faces murder, bias-motivated charges in deadly shooting

Club Q Shooting: 5 dead, 25 injured Club Q Shooting: 5 dead, 25 injured 02:30

The Club Q suspected gunman faces at least 10 charges in the deadly shooting, including five charges of first-degree murder and five charges of bias-motivated crime. Five people were killed and 25 others injured in the Saturday night shooting in Colorado Springs.

Police credit patrons with stopping the gunman from causing even more bloodshed at the LGBTQ nightclub. Police said one patron grabbed the gun from the suspect, hitting him with it and pinning him down until officers arrived.

"Had that individual not intervened this could have been exponentially more tragic," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said.

Law enforcement said the suspect used an "AR-15 style semiautomatic weapon" in the attack but a handgun and additional ammunition magazines were also recovered.

Club Q on its Facebook page thanked the "quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

The suspect remains in custody and has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22. Questions are being raised about why authorities didn't seek to take Aldrich's guns away from him in 2021, when he was arrested after his mother reported he threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons.

Though authorities at the time said no explosives were found, gun control advocates are asking why police didn't try to trigger Colorado's "red flag" law, which would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons his mother says he had. There's also no public record that prosecutors ever moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich.

Some of the 25 injured were hurt trying to get away from the shooter. At least seven were in critical condition.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who became the first openly gay man to be elected a U.S. governor in 2018, called the shooting "sickening."

"My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured and traumatized," Polis said.

A community memorial sprang up Sunday near the club, with flowers, a stuffed animal, candles and a sign saying "Love over hate" next to a rainbow-colored heart.

The shooting happened during Transgender Awareness Week and just at the start of Sunday's Transgender Day of Remembrance, when events around the world are held to mourn and remember transgender people lost to violence.

A large crowd attended an interfaith service in Colorado Springs on Sunday night where they remembered those killed and injured in the shooting.