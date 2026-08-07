15-year-old dressed as a clown stabbed a man to death in random attack, East St. Louis, Illinois, police say

A teenager accused of dressing as a clown and randomly stabbing a man to death at a bus stop in the St. Louis area has been charged with murder, authorities said.

Video of the 15-year-old suspect showed him dressed in a clown costume, Illinois State Police said.

Police in East St. Louis, Illinois, found the body of 78-year-old John W. Allen of Jennings, Missouri, in a street Monday. Jennings is also in the St. Louis area.

State officers quickly identified a suspect and later arrested a 15-year-old boy at a residence, according to Illinois State Police.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was charged with first-degree murder Thursday.

The suspect has remained in jail since his arrest. The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office said it wants to prosecute the teen as an adult.

KSDK-TV in East St. Louis reports Allen, the victim, is being remembered as a veteran of the U.S. Navy, retired bus driver and devoted family man. They said he was a regular churchgoer and the youngest of six siblings, affectionately known as "Baby Boy."