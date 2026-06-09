CLEAR launches biometric e-gates at O'Hare International Airport

Getting through security at O'Hare International Airport could get a lot faster for some travelers.

Traveler verification program CLEAR is now launching new biometric e-gates at the airport.

The e-gates will use real-time biometric verification to match CLEAR+ members' face with their ID, allowing passengers to verify their identity in under five seconds and skip documentation checks at Transportation Security Administration podiums and proceed directly to physical screening.

CLEAR first launched e-gates in Atlanta last summer as part of an effort to modernize its ID screening at U.S. airports ahead of the World Cup.

The company is also debuting a concierge service at O'Hare, where an airport ambassador meets travelers at airport drop-off lanes outside the airport and guides them through screening all the way to their gates.