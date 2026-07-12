City of Hope Cancer Center unveils chalk art honoring cancer survivors

Some chalk art is taking over streets across the Chicago area to honor cancer survivors, as part of the City of Hope Cancer Center's regional initiative.

The art was created in Pioneer Court along the Magnificent Mile near City of Hope's Downtown Chicago Cancer Center, as well in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, Evanston, Morton Grove, Zion, Antioch, and two locations in Lake Forest in Illinois, and its center in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

City of Hope Cancer Center

The artworks were created by artists impacted by cancer.

"The community is getting together to support each other to show that the healing power of chalk through expressions is something that can help humanize us through the cancer care journey," said Angelina Fakhoury, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at City of Hope Chicago.

City of Hope Cancer Center

The public can take part in the initiative by creating chalk art and sharing a photo on social media using the hashtag #HopeLivesHere.