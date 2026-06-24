City of Chicago to issue $42.5 million in grants for neighborhood projects
Several local businesses, as well as empty lots and vacant buildings across Chicago, are getting a major investment.
The city is handing out $42.5 million in grant money to dozens of neighborhood projects. Altogether, the value of the projects is more than $148 million.
"These grants create pathways to higher wages and sustainable careers and long-term economic mobility for our residents," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.
The 12 largest projects approved for Community Development Grants are receiving anywhere from $490,700 and $5 million, with funding coming from the Housing and Economic Development Bond, Tax Increment Financing funds, and the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund.
The projects include:
- 433 Missionary NFP, 433 W. 119th St., West Pullman: a grant of $1.8 million to turn a fire-damaged building into three retail spaces and affordable apartments.
- 5544 W. North Ave., North Austin: a grant of $2.1 million to renovate a vacant building, turning it into 22 mixed-income apartments and six commercial spaces for artists and arts groups.
- Black Fire Brigade First Responder Training Academy, 1823 W. 47th St., Back of the Yards: a $3.9 million for a new purpose-built headquarters for this nonprofit, including training space, classrooms, and office space.
- Community Creation Center at the Chicago Urban League, 4510 S. Michigan Ave., Bronzeville: a grant of $490,714 to renovate a community center, which will include a training kitchen, a production studio, pop-up retail, and a technology training lab.
- Floreciendo: La Villita Erie House Community Center, 2659 S. Kildare Ave., Little Village: a $5 million grant for a new 22,000-square-foot community center with a gymnasium, classrooms, art studios, a community kitchen, and green spaces.
- Grace's Furniture, 2616-18 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square: a $3 million grant to rehab an old vacant furniture store and turn it into a four-story athletic club with a ground-floor restaurant and café.
- Hoste, 1819-57 W. 16th St., Pilsen: a $4.8 million grant to expand a community venue and add event space, a community soccer concept, a kombucha production facility, and a bagel shop.
- MLK East: Arts, Enterprise & Community Hub, 1600 S. Lawndale Ave., North Lawndale: a $4.7 million grant to turn a vacant building into a business, arts, and cultural center with a restaurant, a chocolatier, and a gallery.
- National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St., Pilsen: a grant of $1.4 million to renovate the free museum's performing arts spaces.
- PRAA Cultural Campus, 3000-06 N. Elbridge Ave., Avondale: a grant of $1.3 million to expand the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance Campus and renovate its existing building.
- PrimeCare Hermosa, 4528-38 W. Fullerton Ave., Hermosa: a $5 million grant for a 27,000-square-foot community health center with exam and procedure rooms, a pharmacy, and an infusion center.
- West Town Bikes and Ciclo Urbano, 2459 W. Division St., West Town: a $2.5 million grant for expanded workforce development space for bike-building programs for teenagers.