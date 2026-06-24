City of Chicago to issue $42.5 million in grants for neighborhood projects

Several local businesses, as well as empty lots and vacant buildings across Chicago, are getting a major investment.

The city is handing out $42.5 million in grant money to dozens of neighborhood projects. Altogether, the value of the projects is more than $148 million.

"These grants create pathways to higher wages and sustainable careers and long-term economic mobility for our residents," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The 12 largest projects approved for Community Development Grants are receiving anywhere from $490,700 and $5 million, with funding coming from the Housing and Economic Development Bond, Tax Increment Financing funds, and the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund.

The projects include: