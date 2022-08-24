Watch CBS News
City of Aurora now has its first-ever LGBTQ advisory Board

By Mugo Odigwe

City of Aurora now has its first-ever LGBTQ advisory Board
CHICAGO (CBS) --The city of Aurora now has its first ever LGBTQ Advisory Board.

Council members approved the nine-member board Tuesday night. The board will help with the needs of the city's LGBTQ+ community.

It will focus on events for Pride Month in June, education and advocacy for youth, promoting general awareness as well as creating and participating in education programs.

"It just shows we are indeed one Aurora and moving forward in a progressive manner where there's no discrimination anywhere on any law book in the city of Aurora," Ald. Michael Saville said.   

In June, the annual Aurora Pride Parade was almost canceled after the city revoked its permit over security concerns. Organizers could not find enough police officers to provide security after asking those officers not to march in their uniforms. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 5:31 AM

