Aurora to vote on its first-ever LGBTQ Advisory Board

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Tuesday, the city of Aurora will vote on its first ever LGBTQ Advisory Board.

If approved, the nine-member board would help with the needs of the city's LGBTQ+ community.

It would include things like events for Pride Month in June, education and advocacy for youth, promoting general awareness as well as creating and participating in education programs.

In June, the annual Aurora Pride Parade was almost canceled after the city revoked its permit over security concerns. Organizers could not find enough police officers to provide security after asking those officers not to march in their uniforms.

The issue was resolved after the city offered officers triple time to sign up.

Good morning! This afternoon, at 2pm, and 4pm, at the Rules, Administration, and Procedure meeting and the Committee of... Posted by Aurora, IL Pride on Tuesday, August 2, 2022