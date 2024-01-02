More Chicago suburbs expected to vote on efforts to limit unscheduled migrant drop-offs

WOODTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- Migrants coming in from Texas continue to be dropped off in the suburbs before boarding trains for Chicago, prompting more and more surrounding cities and villages to step up penalties for sending asylum seekers without prior notice.

On Monday, groups of migrants got off buses at a Metra station in Hinsdale, and then boarded trains to Union Station in downtown Chicago. Those migrants are now waiting for placement in shelters at the city's designated landing zone about half a mile away.

It comes as dozens of bus companies from Texas have been avoiding Chicago's crackdown on so-called "rogue" buses by dropping off migrants in the suburbs.

Last month, the Chicago City Council approved tougher penalties for bus companies that drop off migrants without notice, or outside the city's designated landing zone. The city has said it has issued 95 citations and impounded two buses for violating the rules.

City leaders also have repeated the call for the federal government to speed up work permits for asylum seekers to help them get jobs and move out of shelters.

"It is essential and critical that we do that by investing in people," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th). "This is really an urgent call for federal government to take leadership on the matter."

Meantime, since buses started avoiding the crackdown by bringing migrants to random suburbs, and putting them on Metra trains to Chicago, several suburbs have begun approving ordinances to penalize those rogue bus companies.

Hinsdale's village board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday night to vote on a crackdown on unscheduled migrant drop-offs. The agenda for Tuesday's meetings does not provide specifics on the ordinance, other than calling for approval of "an Ordinance Amending the Village of Hinsdale Village Code in Regard to Charter Buses and Unscheduled Stops."

Leaders in Woodstock and Buffalo Grove also have scheduled similar votes on Tuesday.

Woodstock's proposed ordinance would require transportation companies to fill out an application with the city before dropping off large groups of people. Companies must also state who would be responsible for taking care of the group.

Violators could face a $10,000 fine, plus a $750 fine for each passenger.

The city council is expected to approve the ordinance at Tuesday's meeting.

Buffalo Grove's proposed ordinance would require bus companies to provide five days' notice before making any drop-offs, and would require a detailed plan for how the people being dropped off would be cared for, housed, and fed. Violations would be subject to fines of $300 to $1,000, and the city would be allowed to seize and impound buses that break the rules.