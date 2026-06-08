Some Chicago City Council members calling for transparency over parking meter deal

The clock is ticking for Chicago leaders to tackle what's been called one of the worst deals in city history—the infamous parking meter sale.

Aldermen are hoping a planned sale of the parking agreement could lead to a better deal for drivers.

Drivers in Chicago may not put a coin in meters anymore, but they're still feeding meters around the city.

With one old-school meter full of garbage, when you talk to Chicagoans about the privatization of street meters. Well, they say the deal is trash.

"Probably the most frustrating thing is pulling your car over for a cup of coffee, coming out five minutes later and finding a ticket on your car," one motorist said.

Those tickets equate to big revenue—money the city doesn't see anymore after former Mayor Richard M. Daley sold the 36,000 parking spaces to a private company back in 2008 for $1 billion dollars, with little objection from the city council.

"We can't do it again this way," said Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd).

Yet, as one company plans to transfer the remaining 57 years of the deal to a new company, Waguespack says the current council isn't willing to rubber-stamp the deal again.

"We can't get the meters back. That's pretty much a given now," he said.

Waguespack and 21 other aldermen sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday—informing the mayor they're rejecting the move to transfer the meters to a new company until he provides details. They're demanding transparency.

"We're not going to vote for this until you come clean, until you open up the books and you show us what you did and you can't hide behind a non-disclosure agreement," Waguespack said.

The council members say the Johnson administration signed an NDA, which limits what they can tell the public.

"I've never seen a governmental agency protected by a non-disclosure agreement like this," said Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th).

O'Shea signed the letter. He says the mayor had months to negotiate this deal but wants council to vote with no information.

"This is a multi-billion dollar problem for our city, and that … and then just say, hurry up and vote on this," he said.

A spokesperson from the mayor's office said the June 30 date is not a deadline for council action. Instead, it's the date by which the administration must report out on council's progress, and it still allows council the ability to review the matter.

The mayor's office goes on to say there was no NDA signed.

The first vote by the council is next week.

Full statement from mayor's office