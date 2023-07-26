City Council members to discuss supporting asylum seekers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago City Council members are expected to meet Wednesday morning to discuss how to support the influx of asylum seekers.

Members of the committee on immigrant and refugee rights will collect testimony from several department leaders to talk about how to best welcome new arrivals.

They'll also talk about the roles of city departments like CPS, emergency management, public health, and family and support services.

That meeting will happen at 9 a.m. in City Hall.