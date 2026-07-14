Cicero Police Department opens new real-time crime center

The Cicero Police Department launched a new "real time crime center," a tech-driven command center to support public safety initiatives.

The new integrated system officially opened Tuesday morning. It uses a network of cameras and investigative tools across the town, funneling that footage and information to dozens of screens that allow operators to see multiple live feeds and maps, officials said.



That real-time data is then given to field officers to use. The system also pools together feeds from street cameras, body cameras, Cicero PD drones and vehicle cameras into a single system, according to officials.

Police said they have already used it for town festivals and parades to monitor the events in real time. Along with being able to track fleeing suspects, or look at how public safety could be impacted by events like fires or flooding, officials said it also lets first responders coordinate more effectively with neighboring agencies with more detailed information.