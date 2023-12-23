Watch CBS News
1 man killed, another critically hurt after shooting at gas station parking lot in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is critically wounded following a shooting at a gas station parking lot in Cicero Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station at Roosevelt and Central.

A Cicero spokesperson said police responded to 911 calls of a disturbance at the station and found the two victims.

A 23-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died from his injuries. A 28-year-old man was listed in critical condition.  

The shooting was said to be an isolated incident with no known risk to the public.

Cicero Police detectives are investigating. 

December 23, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

