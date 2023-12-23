1 man killed, another critically hurt after shooting at gas station parking lot in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is critically wounded following a shooting at a gas station parking lot in Cicero Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station at Roosevelt and Central.
A Cicero spokesperson said police responded to 911 calls of a disturbance at the station and found the two victims.
A 23-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died from his injuries. A 28-year-old man was listed in critical condition.
The shooting was said to be an isolated incident with no known risk to the public.
Cicero Police detectives are investigating.
