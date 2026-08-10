Retired Cicero firefighter sues Gibsons Steakhouse alleging contaminated oysters caused brain injuries

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a former Cicero firefighter against Gibsons Steakhouse in Oak Brook, alleging contaminated oysters he was served there cause catastrophic brain injuries.

Announcing the suit Monday morning, attorneys for Joe Belgio and his family said the 44-year-old U.S. Marines veteran and retired Cicero firefighter suffered a heart attack and was in a coma for months after eating contaminated raw oysters served at the west suburban restaurant.

According to the lawsuit, Belgio contracted Etheropathogenic E. coli, or EPEC, and Plesiomonas shigelloides from eating the oysters.

As a result, attorneys sad Belgio suffered a massive heart attack that caused an anoxic brain injury, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit asserts that Belgio's treating physicians "determined to a reasonable degree of medical certainty" that his illness, heart attack and subsequent injuries were a result of eating the oysters.

Attorneys said Belgio was in a coma for months and now needs specialized brain-injury rehabilitation, additional therapeutic care and specialized support.

Attorneys said Belgio has already racked up seven-figure medical bills as a result of his injuries, and are seeking damages from the restaurant to help cover the still-accruing costs.

Belgio's family and colleagues described him as a devoted father and beloved little league coach. Firefighters, police officers and community members who know him have organized a fundraiser online to help pay for the specialized inpatient therapy he needs.