$96 million flood prevention program available for homeowners in Cicero, Illinois. Here's how to qualify.

Nearly three years after historic flooding devastated parts of Cicero, Illinois, the town is rolling out a $96 million flood prevention program.

The first homeowner to benefit from that program says he lost personal belongings when his basement flooded in 2023.

Thomas Huerta had only been in this home for less than a week when the July 2023 flood hit. His basement took on water and he says he worries about flooding every time heavy rain moves in.

"It just came so fast. This whole area ... pretty drenched. That block in particular, over was literally underwater," he said.

More than eight inches of rain fell, overwhelming sewers and flooding neighborhoods across the area. The federal government ruled it a disaster.

Huerta said at the time he recovered what he could, including cameras and clothes, as water entered his basement. He says the flooding is a yearly thing and that he ditched plans of doing anything with his basement.

Town leaders say installing a check valve for neighbors will make an immediate impact on the town's flooding issues. Huerta is the first Cicero homeowner to receive the new flood-prevention tool through the town's multi-million-dollar program — all paid with federal dollars.

"When our sewer system is overtaxed and water is trying to back up into the person's basement, this flap is held closed to prevent the water from getting into the basement," said Tom Schin, director of housing for the Town of Cicero.

Cicero officials say the valve will add a layer of protection to homeowners during heavy rain to prevent flooding. CBS News Chicago

"Our sewer system is old and we take water from Chicago, Oak Park and Berwyn, so that floods our system," said Cicero President Larry Dominick.

The installation, which can normally cost thousands of dollars, is free for homeowners who qualify — including one year of maintenance. The program is budgeted to help about 3,000 homes, with about 1,000 applications so far.

The town says the grant will also be used for other infrastructure work.

How to qualify for Cicero's flood prevention program

In order to qualify, homeowners must live in the home, have owned it during the 2023 flooding and meet income requirements.

Those who don't qualify for the grant may still be eligible for up to $2,000 toward their own valve.

The application and the list of required documentation to apply can be found here.