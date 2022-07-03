Watch CBS News
Local News

Chosen Few picnic returns to Jackson Park for 30th year

/ CBS Chicago

Chosen Few picnic returns to Jackson Park
Chosen Few picnic returns to Jackson Park 00:44

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Fourth of July weekend tradition returned to Chicago's South Side Saturday. 

About 45,000 people were expected in Jackson Park for the Chosen Few picnic. 

The annual house music festival features top deejays from Chicago and around the world. 

Fans came ready to dance after the pandemic forced the festival to go virtual the past two years. 

This was the picnic's thirtieth year. 

First published on July 2, 2022 / 11:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.