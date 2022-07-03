Chosen Few picnic returns to Jackson Park for 30th year

Chosen Few picnic returns to Jackson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Fourth of July weekend tradition returned to Chicago's South Side Saturday.

About 45,000 people were expected in Jackson Park for the Chosen Few picnic.

The annual house music festival features top deejays from Chicago and around the world.

Fans came ready to dance after the pandemic forced the festival to go virtual the past two years.

This was the picnic's thirtieth year.