Chicago drive-in hosts dog-friendly 'Air Bud' screening with sneak peek at sequel

The movies have gone to the dogs. As part of a multi-city screening, ChiTown Drive-In hosted a dog-friendly screening of "Air Bud" with a sneak peek at the upcoming sequel "Air Bud Returns."

Dog owners were able to bring their pets to watch the 1997 movie together.

"We were like, oh, that's perfect. 'Air Bud' is a classic 90's movie. And then their whole campaign was 'Good then, Better now,' so we thought, 'Perfect. A drive-in would be the perfect location,'" one viewer said.

Wednesday night's event offered a sneak preview of the new movie "Air Bud Returns", which comes out in January.

Tim Graef's golden retriever, River, could have been a star in the new film, but didn't make it past the application process.

"Got rejected immediately, maybe because of his barking," Graef said.

His parents, along with all the other owners at the screening said "Air Bud" was part of their childhood.

"I have been a big 'Air Bud' fan since I was a kid. My mom loved the 'Air Bud' movies," one viewer said.

They can't wait to see what the next one holds.

"I have such nostalgic memories of the first ones, and I'm just curious what they changed and how the new one keeps it fresh and interesting," one viewer said.