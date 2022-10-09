Watch CBS News
Chinatown residents call for crackdown on crime in the neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in the Chinatown neighborhood of Chicago are demanding the city get tough on crime. 

Several neighborhood organizations staged a protest Saturday, saying they no longer feel safe. 

Just this week four people were robbed at gunpoint on Wentworth Avenue. 

A day earlier a man shot a burglar who broke into his home. 

The protesters said they want judges to release fewer defendants on bond, and they want tougher penalties for juvenile offenders. 

First published on October 8, 2022 / 9:20 PM

