Chinatown residents call for crackdown on crime in the neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in the Chinatown neighborhood of Chicago are demanding the city get tough on crime.

Several neighborhood organizations staged a protest Saturday, saying they no longer feel safe.

Just this week four people were robbed at gunpoint on Wentworth Avenue.

A day earlier a man shot a burglar who broke into his home.

The protesters said they want judges to release fewer defendants on bond, and they want tougher penalties for juvenile offenders.