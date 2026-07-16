10-year-old girl shot and killed in Gary, police say

A 10-year-old girl was killed by gunfire in Gary, Indiana, Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Gary police said at about 12:50 p.m. they were called to a report of a girl who had been shot in the 4200-block of Maryland Street.

When first responders arrived they tried to render aid but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No one is currently in custody and no further details have been released.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has claimed the life of a young child," said Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon Sr. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victim's family and everyone affected by this unimaginable loss."

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Gary police at 219-755-3855.