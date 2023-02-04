Man charged with sexually assaulting child at a gym in Lisle

LISLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Naperville man is charged with sexually assaulting a child at a fitness center in west suburban Lisle, and this is not his first offense involving children.

The suspect, Aaron Williams, was first charged with battery in 2017 in another incident at the Lemont Park District. This week police say he is accused of assaulting a 12-year-old at a gym.

Williams faces predatory criminal sexual assault charges in an incident involving a child at the Central Park Athletic Club. Police say he is not affiliated directly with the club.

Facebook photos from Central Park Athletic Club from March of last year show Williams training kids through "A Game 2 Train" skills class.

Police say the assault happened on Tuesday. Lisle Police were contacted the next day after a child reported the assault after a training session at the health facility.

Williams used the athletic facility to conduct training sessions in football and basketball.

Court records show in 2017 he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery after offering kids basketball lessons in the Core Gym at the Lemont Park District about 15 minutes from Lisle.

Williams was also not affiliated with the park district and was giving private lessons at Core without the park district knowing.

In the 2017 case he was released on bond.