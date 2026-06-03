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Child safe after carjacking on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A car was found after it was stolen with a 1-year-old inside on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday morning. 

Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was standing next to the car in the 9100 block of South Urban Avenue just before 2:15 a.m. when a person got in the car and drove off with the child in the car. 

Police said the car was found shortly after in the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue with the child inside. 

The 1-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for observation. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area detectives are investigating. 

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