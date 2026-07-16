Child luring attempt prompts police warning on Chicago's Northwest Side

Police are warning residents after a child luring incident was reported in Jefferson Park last week.

Chicago police said around 6:30 p.m. On July 10, a 13-year-old girl was sitting on a front porch in the 6200 Block of North Naper Avenue when she was approached by a man delivering packages.

Police said the man asked the teen if she wanted to "make extra money." When the teen asked what he meant, the man said he could show her his phone and said, "follow me," police said.

Police said the girl safely returned to her home.

The suspect is believed to be 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, and has long dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.