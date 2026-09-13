Rapper Chief Keef says "racist pilot" led to cancellation of Northerly Island show

Rapper Chief Keef is apologizing to his fans after abruptly calling off Saturday night's homecoming concert at Northerly Island.

Saturday's concert was supposed to be his first headlining performance in Chicago in 14 years.

In a post on Instagram, the rapper said "a racist pilot" decided to cancel his private plane and he wasn't able to book another one in time to do the show.

His show was canceled minutes before he was set to perform at the Hunting Bank Pavilion.

A post on the venue's Instagram account said, "Chief Keef's September performance at the Hunting Bank Pavilion has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

It has been rescheduled for Sept. 23rd.