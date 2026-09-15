Chicago's Divvy bike and scooter sharing service reports busiest summer ever

Chicago's Divvy bike and scooter sharing service recorded its busiest summer ever this year, the Mayor's office announced Tuesday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, the Chicago Department of Transportation, and Divvy parent company Lyft credited investments in infrastructure for safer and more affordable and accessible bicycling.

Since June 1, riders have taken more than 3.5 million Divvy trips, the Mayor's office said. Riders took over a million trips each in July and August — the first million-trip months for the system.

"Divvy had a record-breaking summer, and it's exciting to see more Chicagoans choosing biking as a convenient way to get around our city," Mayor Johnson said in the news release. "We've worked to make Divvy more accessible and affordable, and we will keep building on that progress so even more residents can take advantage of all that biking has to offer in Chicago."

Divvy ridership is also up 10% this summer compared with 2025. Through mid-September this year, riders have taken more than 670,000 additional Divvy bike and scooter trips in 2026 compared with the same period of time last year, the Mayor's office said.