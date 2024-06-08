Chicago Police break down pro-Palestinian encampment in front of Buckingham Fountain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An encampment in front of Chicago's Buckingham fountain that was set up by pro-Palestinian protesters was quickly taken down Saturday.

Police lined up their bicycles Saturday afternoon and blocked protesters from their tents.

After officers dragged away several tents, the protest thinned.

Organizers said they had planned the encampment in response to violence Saturday in the Gaza Strip.

Four Israeli hostages are back home after spending eight months in Hamas captivity.

The Israel Defense Forces says the hostages were hidden in two residential buildings in the Gaza Strip. All four were taken for checkups before being reunited with their loved ones.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel won't stop its efforts until Hamas releases all 120 remaining hostages.

"But if they don't, we'll do whatever it takes to get them all back home," he said.

Forty-three of the Israeli hostages have been declared dead. Their bodies are still being held by Hamas.

Palestinian leaders say more than 200 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed Saturday during Israel's raid.