This Thanksgiving, many Chicagoans are spending their time giving back.

Countless groups are working around the clock to provide meals to people who need them.

The joy and gratitude are clear from the people eating a hot meal inside a gymnasium, with all the fixings needed to fill their stomachs but, most importantly, warm the hearts of 600 people.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago have spent 59 years putting on an annual Thanksgiving dinner in Bridgeport. Those in attendance, however, come from all over the city.

"A lot of the people here. This may be the only Thanksgiving Day meal they have — so let's make sure everyone feels the joy," said President and CEO Susanna Wickman.

Even the little ones got a chance to take pictures and feel the embrace of the volunteers. Some serving the food once benefited themselves from the Boys and Girls Club over the years. Also spotted were plenty of to-go plates as well.

"Everything that's left is taken to go, so a lot of folks will have a Thanksgiving Day meal tomorrow with the food here today," Wickman said.

And on the city's West Side, the giving continued.

People stood in line not because they're getting a hot meal. Instead, they're getting all the key essentials to fix their own meals from Marillac Saint Vincent's harvest hub

"We are not giving people food — we're just guiding them," said Bob Joynt.

Guiding them to grab a bag. Fill a cart just like they are shopping at a grocery store.

"Having food to eat, I'm 69. So, it's a blessing," said George Morales.

Morales is one of the people who stood in line and waited his chance to get fresh and frozen goods that will last well beyond this Thanksgiving holiday.

"I take the CTA because I can't afford a car. Rent is $800. It's rough — I don't make enough, so this helps a lot," he said.

Volunteers at the harvest hub work to make sure individuals keep their dignity as they shop. They say the number of people coming to the food market jumped 34% from last November.

"There's something that's not working, and umm, the real deal is you get all the way back — big, huge picture, big picture, is to solve the income inequalities," Joynt said.

That's why this is offered weekly and not just during the holidays.