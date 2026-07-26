Chicagoans cope with return of extreme heat

People in Chicago found ways to stay cool as the city saw the return of extreme heat.

The weather had feels-like temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and there's another round in store to kick off the workweek.

The heat kept workers at the Mario's Italian Lemonade stand in the heart of Little Italy dishing out the frozen treats.

"The line is always like this. If you're from here, you know what you're in store for, but, you know, the payoff is at the end," said Bridgeport resident Shawn Canning.

The payoff? A cool off.

The mercury climbed higher Sunday, attracting all kinds of buzz for the neighborhood staple.

In other parts of the city, people would bring their own strategies to stay out of the sun.

"I got this [umbrella] last year but in the same festival," said Bridgeport resident Sodjoud Amaka.

The Chinatown Summer Fair brought out all kinds of fans—both literal and figurative fans of the culture, with big crowds packed into the center of Wentworth Avenue

"It was a little hot earlier, but now it's really good. It's really crowded and everything," said Mohamed Amake, who was celebrating his 15th birthday.

Some are lucky enough not to feel the heat here ...

"I don't really get hot. Neither one of us, yeah," said Michael Page and La-Jaune Williams.

Or on the Far North Side, where several churches from the Archdiocese of Chicago hosted their annual "Tastes of Summer" festival in Edgewater.

For some, the quickest cool down came from the lake—whether they waded in or went by boat.

"... Once we jumped into the water, everything kinda balanced out a little bit more," said Jeremy Murry.

Even though the water temperature at 31st Street Harbor was in the mid-70s.

"We're hot and sweaty, but it's still nice out. But it's not like too hot, I guess," said Clinton Saulsberry.

The green flag flies over 31st Street Beach to end the weekend, but swimmers will need to keep an eye on conditions.

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected Tuesday.