Chicago Yacht Club Regatta races continue this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

Races kick off for the Chicago Yacht Club Regatta
Races kick off for the Chicago Yacht Club Regatta 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- you may have watched it from the lakefront -- but you've probably never seen the Chicago Yacht Club Regatta quite like this.

CBS 2 photojournalist, Dave Kenebrew, captured video of the sailboats racing on the lake Friday.

Top sailboat racers will compete for trophies and bragging rights in North America's largest regatta series.

The races continue through Sunday.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 7:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

