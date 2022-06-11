Chicago Yacht Club Regatta races continue this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- you may have watched it from the lakefront -- but you've probably never seen the Chicago Yacht Club Regatta quite like this.
CBS 2 photojournalist, Dave Kenebrew, captured video of the sailboats racing on the lake Friday.
Top sailboat racers will compete for trophies and bragging rights in North America's largest regatta series.
The races continue through Sunday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.