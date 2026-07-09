Chicago ranked No. 1 city for bed bugs in the U.S. again, Orkin says

Chicago has been ranked the worst city in the country for bed bugs for the sixth consecutive year, according to Orkin's annual list.

The pest control company's rankings are based on where it performed the most bed bug treatments between May 12, 2025 and May 12, covering both residential and commercial sites.

Los Angeles came in second on this year's list, followed by Detroit at third, Cleveland at fourth and Indianapolis at fifth. New York fell just outside of the top 10.

"Bed bugs are resilient pests that can be difficult to control once introduced into a home or hotel room and they are skilled at hiding in cracks, crevices and personal belongings," said Dr. Shannon Sked, Orkin entomologist and National Technical Director.

Sked noted that the summer travel season makes awareness especially important, as bed bugs can cling to luggage and personal belongings and be unknowingly transported from one location to another.

Bed bugs are oval-shaped, brown and roughly the size of an apple seed. They feed on mammal blood, are most active at night, and bites may not be immediately noticeable, though the affected skin often becomes irritated.

Springfield ranked sixth on the list, making it the only other Illinois city in the top 10. Peoria also showed up in the top 50 at #28.

The full top 10 list:

Chicago Los Angeles Detroit Cleveland, Ohio Indianapolis Springfield, Ill. Washington, D.C. Columbus, Ohio Pittsburgh Grand Rapids, Mich.

Note: The video above was from 2025, when Chicago also ranked first in the nation for bedbugs.