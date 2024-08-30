2 Chicago women charged with stealing over $1K in items from Oak Brook Ulta Beauty

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women are facing charges accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Oak Brook, The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday. Both women were on pre-trial release from a previous theft at a JCPenney earlier this month.

Reneashia McDowell, 31, and Shania Jacobs, 28, both from Chicago, appeared in court Friday morning. They were charged with one count of burglary and two counts of retail theft.

It was alleged that on Aug. 9, both women entered the JCPenney store at 175 Yorktown Mall Drive and walked toward the children's section of the store. Jacobs picked four items of children's clothing, and McDowell picked six items of children's clothing before heading upstairs to the jewelry department. It is further alleged that after Jacobs selected a jewelry box containing a necklace, both women returned downstairs where they entered a fitting room together.

The women left the fitting room with Jacobs wearing the necklace and the merchandise in bags and then exited the store without paying.

The value of the items taken was $499.98, according to the office.

Both women were arrested, charged with felony burglary and retail theft and released with conditions — one of which was that they do not violate any criminal statute of any jurisdiction.

On Thursday, the two entered the Ulta Beauty store at 2155 West 22nd Street carrying empty bags.

It was further alleged that they took perfumes, placed them in the bags they brought with them, and exited the store without paying. Oak Brook police officers then arrested them.

The value of the items taken was worth $1,168.

On Friday, both women were released on the new charges as required by law. The State filed a petition to revoke both McDowell's and Jacobs' pre-trial release on their previous case, which the judge granted.

McDowell's next court date is Sept. 24, and Jacobs's on Sept. 23 for arriagnment.