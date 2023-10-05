More than 600 women volunteer to help build homes on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – More than 600 women are volunteering to help build a brighter future in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

Volunteers were framing three new houses at Habitat For Humanity's "Women Build" event.

The event aims to bring more affordable housing to West Pullman.

Organizers also want to spotlight the disparities in homeownership among women.

"The challenge that women face in terms of the gap in income, as well as racist practices, and the disproportionate number of women being able to get access to mortgages, makes it so that we have to focus on providing more access to homeownership for women," said Jen Parks, of Habitat For Humanity Chicago.

The homes should be completed by next spring. The nonprofit is still seeking volunteers later this month.